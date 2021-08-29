Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.90. 1,552,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.