Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,904 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

