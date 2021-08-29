Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,423 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.09. 288,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,758. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

