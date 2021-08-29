Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,477 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

