Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,340 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.84. 549,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.