Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,890 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The stock has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.