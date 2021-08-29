Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of IES worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in IES by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of IES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock worth $676,516. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

