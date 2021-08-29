Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 0.9% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 255.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 466,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetApp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after purchasing an additional 409,376 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. 2,295,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.