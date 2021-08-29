Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 447,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $63,994,000 after buying an additional 126,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.