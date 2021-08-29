Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.78. 920,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,230. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

