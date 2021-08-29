Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 71.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $188.03. 250,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,206. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

