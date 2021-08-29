Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.31. The stock had a trading volume of 773,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,356. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

