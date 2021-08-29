Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of LEN opened at $107.96 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

