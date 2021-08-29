Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.