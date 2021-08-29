Libertas Token (LIBERTAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,770.00

Libertas Token (CURRENCY:LIBERTAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Libertas Token has a market cap of $781,019.51 and approximately $4,770.00 worth of Libertas Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Libertas Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Libertas Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Libertas Token

Libertas Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,504,956 coins. The official website for Libertas Token is libertas.network . Libertas Token’s official Twitter account is @TheRealLibertas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Libertas Token Coin Trading

