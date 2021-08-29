Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $184.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.39 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

