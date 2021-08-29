Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,285 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $189.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $133.86 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.