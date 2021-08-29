Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after buying an additional 201,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after buying an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $189.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.