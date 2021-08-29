Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 941,500 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 941,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,260,000. Marqeta makes up 42.1% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.