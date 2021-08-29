Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 741,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,000. SoFi Technologies makes up 23.7% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

SOFI opened at $14.04 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,316.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

