Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 784,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000. 23andMe makes up about 14.6% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of 23andMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ME. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ME opened at 9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

