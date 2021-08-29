Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,500 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 687,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWLG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Lightwave Logic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.