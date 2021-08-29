Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 40.5% in August

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 29th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,827 shares of company stock worth $82,029. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

