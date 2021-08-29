Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

