Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $140.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.08. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.