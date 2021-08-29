Link Machine Learning (LML) One Day Volume Tops $18,049.00

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $18,049.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Link Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Link Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Link Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

