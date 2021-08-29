LiquidApps 1-Day Volume Hits $64,415.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $16.57 million and $64,415.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

