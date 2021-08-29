Lisk Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Lisk has a market cap of $523.85 million and $31.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

