Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $161,152.46 and $141.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

