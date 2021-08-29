Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 40.6% in August

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,806. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Livewire Ergogenics
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.