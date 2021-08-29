Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 29th total of 1,705,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 799.9 days.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.