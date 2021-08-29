Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $361.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

