Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

