Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

