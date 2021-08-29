Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.