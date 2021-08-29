Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LKHLY remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76. Lonking has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lonking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

