Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,228 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Moderna worth $56,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

MRNA stock traded down $18.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

