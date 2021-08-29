Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 192,444 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Citizens Financial Group worth $60,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

