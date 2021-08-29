Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $52,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 116.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $183.45. 995,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

