Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,742 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,742 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.03.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,994,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745,946. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

