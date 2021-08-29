Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2,692.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,801 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. 1,561,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

