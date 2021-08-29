Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,699 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 643,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,359,000 after buying an additional 84,598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 227,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

