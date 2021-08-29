Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hologic by 237.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,429. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

