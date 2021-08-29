Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 14,162 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cigna worth $42,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

CI stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $210.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.48. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.