Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 175,104 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175,104 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Sealed Air worth $45,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $61.07. 574,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

