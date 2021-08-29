Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 36,393 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Jabil worth $59,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 480.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. 870,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,465. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

