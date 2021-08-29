Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,863 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $92,578,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

