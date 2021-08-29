Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,329 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $48,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after acquiring an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

