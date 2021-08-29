Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 760.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.86. 358,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

