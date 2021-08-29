Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.07 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61,012 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

